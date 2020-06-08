US Bancorp DE Reduces Position in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,706 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Qiagen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,629,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,373,000 after buying an additional 104,532 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Qiagen by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,672,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,778 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Qiagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,086,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Qiagen by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,602,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,235 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Qiagen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,334,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,743,000 after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QGEN opened at $43.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.18. Qiagen NV has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $44.41.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a positive return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $372.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qiagen NV will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QGEN. Warburg Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank cut Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Qiagen from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.54.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

