US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $557.00 to $549.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $487.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $540.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.25.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.69, for a total value of $46,669.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,141 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,813.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.88, for a total transaction of $52,067.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,442,620.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,776 shares of company stock valued at $105,906,877. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

REGN opened at $597.00 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $271.37 and a fifty-two week high of $618.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $564.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $445.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by $0.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 28.56%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

