US Bancorp DE Sells 103,753 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 103,753 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 41,337,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,007,818,000 after buying an additional 512,370 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,146,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,813 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,021,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,938,000 after purchasing an additional 39,636 shares during the period. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 5,822,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,100 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,852,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,296,000 after purchasing an additional 313,956 shares during the period. 97.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on ON Semiconductor from $23.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub raised ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.05.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 25,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $297,715.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,004.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $20.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.81 and a beta of 2.24. ON Semiconductor Corp has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $25.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.89.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

