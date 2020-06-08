US Bancorp DE Sells 153,261 Shares of iPath GSCI Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:GSP)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in iPath GSCI Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:GSP) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,261 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 16.08% of iPath GSCI Total Return Index ETN worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

GSP stock opened at $8.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.55. iPath GSCI Total Return Index ETN has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $15.95.

