US Bancorp DE Sells 300 Shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKH. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,998,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,599,000 after buying an additional 244,667 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,265,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,384,000 after buying an additional 119,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Black Hills by 17.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 687,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,005,000 after purchasing an additional 103,536 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 671,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,711,000 after purchasing an additional 101,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Black Hills by 1,054.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 103,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,652,000 after buying an additional 94,900 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tony A. Jensen bought 3,421 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.43 per share, with a total value of $199,889.03. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,773.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 94,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $61.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.33. Black Hills Corp has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $87.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.79.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 11.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Black Hills Corp will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 60.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKH shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Black Hills has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.88.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

