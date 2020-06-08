US Bancorp DE Sells 3,763 Shares of iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDD)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDD) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 2.18% of iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

IBDD opened at $27.29 on Monday. iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $27.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.03 and a 200-day moving average of $26.79.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.