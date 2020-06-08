US Bancorp DE Sells 429 Shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Spire by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter valued at about $546,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Spire by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 623,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,952,000 after purchasing an additional 89,853 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Spire by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter valued at about $939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $74.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Spire Inc has a 52 week low of $57.37 and a 52 week high of $88.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.30 and its 200 day moving average is $77.83. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.19.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.20). Spire had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $715.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. Spire’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.6225 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.76%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Spire from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra decreased their price target on Spire from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Guggenheim raised shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Spire has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.10.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc (NYSE:SR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.