US Bancorp DE Sells 4,433 Shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,433 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AOS. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 60,099 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth $426,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 153,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after buying an additional 75,650 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth $68,788,000. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $52.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.28. A. O. Smith Corp has a 12-month low of $33.81 and a 12-month high of $52.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $636.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.24%.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $2,278,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,695,182.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AOS. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

