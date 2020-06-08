US Bancorp DE Sells 4,560 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,745 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4,972.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 41.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. TD Securities downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

BMO opened at $56.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $79.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.18.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.82%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

