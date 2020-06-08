US Bancorp DE Sells 54,544 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 57.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,544 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,755,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $57.06 on Monday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $41.61 and a 52-week high of $60.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.46 and a 200 day moving average of $55.19.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

