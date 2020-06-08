US Bancorp DE Sells 886 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on IBKR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

In related news, Director Philip Uhde sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $64,758.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IBKR opened at $43.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.98. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.70 and a 52-week high of $58.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.59.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.62%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

