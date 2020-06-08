US Bancorp DE Takes Position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock opened at $44.58 on Monday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.80.

