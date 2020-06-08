Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Director Sells $108,000.00 in Stock

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Director Barbara A. Payne sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,504. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

UTMD opened at $106.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $387.11 million, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.38. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.33 and a 52-week high of $112.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.48 and its 200-day moving average is $94.09.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.90 million for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 31.29%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UTMD. ValuEngine lowered Utah Medical Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised Utah Medical Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTMD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,626,000 after buying an additional 16,579 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 373.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 12,416 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 2.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,089,000 after buying an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 12.6% in the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 65,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after buying an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 100.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 6,752 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

