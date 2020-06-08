Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Upgraded at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has $23.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Valvoline’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valvoline from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Valvoline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Valvoline in a report on Saturday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Valvoline presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.71.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $19.61 on Thursday. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.93.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.39% and a negative return on equity of 120.89%. The firm had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.02 million. Analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth about $1,596,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 603,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth about $2,618,000. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 245.4% in the 1st quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 34,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 24,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

