Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 670 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ResMed were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 476.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 2,783.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $194,334.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,544 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,232.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,184,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,278 shares of company stock worth $2,895,235 in the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $160.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.73. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.85 and a 1-year high of $177.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. ResMed had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $769.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised shares of ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.