Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.23% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,924,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,036,000 after buying an additional 112,128 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $78,052,000. State Street Corp raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,245,000 after buying an additional 262,240 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,110,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after buying an additional 388,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,105,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 115,626 shares during the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRTX shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.92.

In related news, VP Peter A. Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $115,100.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 115,207 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,032.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Greta Guggenheim purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.82 per share, for a total transaction of $370,570.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 471,537 shares in the company, valued at $6,989,498.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 40,500 shares of company stock worth $516,325. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRTX opened at $9.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 225.54 and a current ratio of 225.54. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average is $14.69. The stock has a market cap of $738.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.30%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.