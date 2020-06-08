Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Waters were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Waters by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,615,197 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,311,990,000 after acquiring an additional 42,998 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,379,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $979,304,000 after acquiring an additional 269,768 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Waters by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,667,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $849,633,000 after acquiring an additional 64,389 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,645,807 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $384,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 998,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $233,317,000 after acquiring an additional 15,355 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Waters from $223.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Waters from $186.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Waters from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.11.

NYSE:WAT opened at $208.93 on Monday. Waters Co. has a one year low of $154.39 and a one year high of $245.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.24). Waters had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 1,937.83%. The company had revenue of $464.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

