Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,072 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 168,897 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLF. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 36.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,017,071 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $59,317,000 after buying an additional 3,995,255 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,705,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 25.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,162,169 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,014 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,807,876 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,386,000 after buying an additional 1,372,172 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 24.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,429,131 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,495,000 after buying an additional 884,175 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLF opened at $6.48 on Monday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $11.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.99.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.23 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLF. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $898,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,565,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,009,530.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Koci purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,814.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 240,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,650 over the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

