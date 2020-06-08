Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Saddle Point Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,218,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,515,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,924,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,482 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth about $42,544,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,362,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,185,000 after buying an additional 481,300 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRCL. TheStreet raised Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Stericycle from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Stericycle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stericycle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $63.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Stericycle Inc has a twelve month low of $38.45 and a twelve month high of $67.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.13). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stericycle Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

