Van ECK Associates Corp Has $747,000 Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,790 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,383 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,367,110,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,358,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,452,000 after acquiring an additional 386,761 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,804,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $837,382,000 after purchasing an additional 778,813 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,328,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,417,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,078,000 after purchasing an additional 93,131 shares during the last quarter. 41.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $56.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.18. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $79.93. The firm has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 13.51%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.82%.

BMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. TD Securities cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.10.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

