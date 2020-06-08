Van ECK Associates Corp Has $792,000 Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $271,008,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,327,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,360,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,780 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,524,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,023 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Copart by 1,916.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 816,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,293,000 after purchasing an additional 776,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $4,229,201.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total value of $1,783,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 553,150 shares of company stock valued at $39,069,061 over the last ninety days. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CPRT opened at $91.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.65 and a 200 day moving average of $85.73. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $104.88.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $550.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.05 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPRT. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Copart from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Copart from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Northcoast Research raised their price target on shares of Copart from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on Copart from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

