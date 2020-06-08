Van ECK Associates Corp Has $980,000 Stock Position in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,309 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABM shares. Sidoti downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Maxim Group downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

In related news, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABM opened at $36.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.26. ABM Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.79 and a 1-year high of $42.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.