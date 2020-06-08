Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 1,731 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,552 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. 43.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $63.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.63.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $72.85 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $46.45 and a 12-month high of $87.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.34.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.23). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a $1.047 dividend. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.72%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

