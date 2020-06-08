Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 3,465 Shares of Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,907 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Gibraltar Industries worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth $32,894,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 410,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,689,000 after acquiring an additional 315,195 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 608,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,668,000 after acquiring an additional 234,600 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 409.9% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 250,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,620,000 after acquiring an additional 201,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth $6,854,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ROCK shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gibraltar Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $51.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.55 and a 200-day moving average of $48.42. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $56.58.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.03 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

