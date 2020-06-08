Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 24,992 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 42.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,992 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Carpenter Technology worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 877,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,106,000 after purchasing an additional 343,382 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 85,444 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Carpenter Technology news, VP James D. Dee bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Ligocki bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.54 per share, with a total value of $157,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,590. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 24,750 shares of company stock valued at $465,550 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CRS. Zacks Investment Research cut Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet cut Carpenter Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Carpenter Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Carpenter Technology from $49.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Carpenter Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

CRS opened at $29.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 2.19. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average of $35.68.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.12%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

