Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 482 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 669.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,998 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,569,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,861,000 after purchasing an additional 45,125 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 202,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 221,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $50.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $60.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $915.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.61 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.