Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 501 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,116,668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.03% of MKS Instruments worth $90,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $482,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $25,005.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,208.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub lowered MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Shares of MKSI opened at $114.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.56. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.87 and a 52-week high of $122.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.49.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $535.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.65 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.99%. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

