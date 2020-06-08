Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $97.60 Million Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 99.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,047,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 521,871 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $97,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Generac by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,058,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Generac stock opened at $114.83 on Monday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $475.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GNRC. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Generac from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.88.

In related news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $623,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,542,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $477,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,278,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,686 shares of company stock worth $4,797,014. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

