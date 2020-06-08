Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,080,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,572 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $92,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 54,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $681,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. DZ Bank raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.59.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $49.09 on Monday. Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $210.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

