Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,449 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 389,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $92,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. UBS Group increased their price target on Broadcom from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Charter Equity raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.33.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $317.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.77 billion, a PE ratio of 56.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.21 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total value of $14,595,164.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,994 shares of company stock valued at $16,643,562. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

