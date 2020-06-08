Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires New Holdings in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Spotify by 753.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Spotify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Spotify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Spotify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Spotify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

SPOT opened at $184.28 on Monday. Spotify has a 1-year low of $109.18 and a 1-year high of $196.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.53.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.28. Spotify had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spotify will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CSFB upped their price target on Spotify from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spotify in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Spotify from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Spotify from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Spotify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.82.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

