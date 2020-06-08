Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 26,595 Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,595 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Vipshop by 2,176.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 52.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $17.97 on Monday. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average is $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $18.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.86 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 4.23%. Vipshop’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VIPS shares. Nomura Securities raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.10 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Benchmark upped their target price on Vipshop from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.21.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

