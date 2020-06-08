Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $63.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $79.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

WRB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.63.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

