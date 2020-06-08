Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 12.4% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Markel by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Markel by 12.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC grew its holdings in Markel by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Markel by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $945.00 price objective on shares of Markel in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,029.00.

In other Markel news, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.27, for a total transaction of $93,824.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora J. Wilson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $822.82 per share, for a total transaction of $822,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,078.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,021.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.33 and a beta of 0.64. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $710.52 and a 12 month high of $1,347.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $878.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1,062.88.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.34 by $6.10. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Markel had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 16.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

