Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $410,000 Stock Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 16.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $915,811,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,081,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,214,015,000 after purchasing an additional 29,037 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,388,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,031,370,000 after purchasing an additional 33,570 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $826,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,353,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $786,639,000 after purchasing an additional 115,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

APD opened at $248.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $257.01. The firm has a market cap of $54.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 65.29%.

APD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price target (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.33.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.