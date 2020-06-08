Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,481,000 after buying an additional 112,493 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 264,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,821,000 after buying an additional 141,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Shares of Copart stock opened at $91.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.73. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $104.88.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $550.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.05 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $4,229,201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 462,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $33,056,859.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 553,150 shares of company stock worth $39,069,061 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Copart from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.