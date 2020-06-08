Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 36,996 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 87.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 36,996 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 46.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Garmin stock opened at $96.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $61.04 and a 1 year high of $105.58. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.26.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Garmin had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $856.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Hartnett purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $48,444.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $121,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

