Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 400 Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Alexander’s during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Alexander’s during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Alexander’s by 18.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Alexander’s by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alexander’s during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ALX. Piper Sandler cut Alexander’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

ALX opened at $285.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $267.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.83. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.02 and a 12-month high of $394.70. The company has a current ratio of 14.99, a quick ratio of 15.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.57.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.21). Alexander’s had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $54.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.45%.

Alexander's Company Profile

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

