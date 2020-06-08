Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $17.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VSH opened at $18.00 on Thursday. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $612.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.13 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 518.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.