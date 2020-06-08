Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,273 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Vistra Energy worth $7,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Vistra Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Vistra Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Vistra Energy by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Vistra Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Vistra Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David A. Campbell acquired 20,000 shares of Vistra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Also, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 6,940 shares of Vistra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $101,393.40. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 46,940 shares of company stock valued at $605,993. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE VST opened at $20.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Vistra Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $27.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Vistra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vistra Energy Corp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Vistra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VST. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Vistra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vistra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Vertical Research began coverage on Vistra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.08.

Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

