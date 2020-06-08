Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Holdings Reduced by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,699 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Voya Financial worth $7,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 387.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 75.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $52.11 on Monday. Voya Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.03.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 6.66% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 14.22%.

Several research firms recently commented on VOYA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

