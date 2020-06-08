W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 22.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,609 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 683,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,212,000 after acquiring an additional 222,615 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at $688,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 520,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,205,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $497,926,000 after purchasing an additional 29,986 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,965,000 after purchasing an additional 539,282 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WRB shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. TheStreet lowered W. R. Berkley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded W. R. Berkley to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.63.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $63.86 on Monday. W. R. Berkley Corp has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $79.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

