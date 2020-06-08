W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 70.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 68.3% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Emerald Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 5.0% in the first quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 13.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $322.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $285.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. W W Grainger Inc has a 12 month low of $200.61 and a 12 month high of $346.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 45.00%. W W Grainger’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. William Blair raised shares of W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Longbow Research raised shares of W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $322.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.27.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total value of $1,200,614.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,217.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

