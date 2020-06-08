Wedbush Raises Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $165.00

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Docusign from $77.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Docusign from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Evercore ISI lowered Docusign to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Docusign from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Docusign from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Docusign presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.18.

Get Docusign alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $139.64 on Friday. Docusign has a 1 year low of $43.13 and a 1 year high of $152.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.62.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 28.86% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $297.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Docusign will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $153,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 477,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,736,009.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 372,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $29,266,788.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,828.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 812,642 shares of company stock worth $69,896,715. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Docusign by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Docusign by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 767,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,901,000 after acquiring an additional 357,875 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Docusign by 337.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 26,938 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Docusign by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 168,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,457,000 after acquiring an additional 29,210 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Docusign during the fourth quarter valued at about $879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.