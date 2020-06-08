Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Go-Ahead Group (GOG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Go-Ahead Group (LON: GOG):

6/8/2020 – Go-Ahead Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

5/22/2020 – Go-Ahead Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 2,150 ($28.28) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/22/2020 – Go-Ahead Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 1,350 ($17.76) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,500 ($19.73).

5/21/2020 – Go-Ahead Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,050 ($26.97) to GBX 1,230 ($16.18). They now have a “sector performer” rating on the stock.

5/15/2020 – Go-Ahead Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

4/28/2020 – Go-Ahead Group was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 1,710 ($22.49) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 2,160 ($28.41).

4/15/2020 – Go-Ahead Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

GOG stock opened at GBX 1,285 ($16.90) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $511.65 million and a P/E ratio of 9.15. Go-Ahead Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 390.20 ($5.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,308.91 ($30.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.21, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,188.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,666.17.

Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 64.60 ($0.85) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Go-Ahead Group plc will post 16312.9995856 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Go-Ahead Group news, insider Elodie Brian purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,205 ($15.85) per share, with a total value of £30,125 ($39,627.73). Also, insider Carolyn Ferguson purchased 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 888 ($11.68) per share, for a total transaction of £4,963.92 ($6,529.76). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,083 shares of company stock worth $3,538,892.

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. It serves the department for transport, and transport for London.

