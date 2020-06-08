Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target to $31.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a hold rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $44.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.65.

Shares of CAKE opened at $28.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.36. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $46.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.50. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $615.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 34.04%. This is an increase from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 104,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

