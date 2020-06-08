Wells Fargo & Co Boosts State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $75.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

STT has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group increased their price target on State Street from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on State Street from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on State Street from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.69.

Shares of STT stock opened at $70.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.03. State Street has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $85.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that State Street will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $323,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,259.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of State Street by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 88,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of State Street by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of State Street by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 600,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,004,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 240,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,746,000 after purchasing an additional 30,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth $901,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

