Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $35.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MIC. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Macquarie downgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Macquarie Infrastructure to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.83.

Shares of NYSE:MIC opened at $31.13 on Friday. Macquarie Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.49.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $416.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.60 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 5.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Group Ltd Macquarie sold 65,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $998,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,147,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,320,000. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $17,815,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $18,535,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,440,000 after buying an additional 424,348 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

