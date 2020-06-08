William Blair Comments on Ecolab Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – William Blair lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ecolab in a research report issued on Thursday, June 4th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.23. William Blair also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ECL. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.15.

Ecolab stock opened at $229.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.61 and its 200 day moving average is $188.20. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The company has a market capitalization of $66.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

In related news, EVP Jerome Charton sold 2,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.57, for a total transaction of $562,264.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,270 shares in the company, valued at $809,463.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 7,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total transaction of $1,450,633.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,658,061. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.3% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 4.2% in the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 26,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.4% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 329,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 31.3% in the first quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 1,822.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 135,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,015,000 after acquiring an additional 128,545 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

