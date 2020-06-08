Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 337,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,343 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Xerox were worth $6,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XRX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,432,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 954.3% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,191,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,065 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after acquiring an additional 977,310 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,475,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,583,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,383,000 after acquiring an additional 628,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XRX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Xerox from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Xerox in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Xerox from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $18.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Xerox Corp has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $39.47.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). Xerox had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Xerox Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

